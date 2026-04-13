The Phillies recalled Johnson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

He'll join the Philadelphia bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Jonathan Bowlan (groin), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Johnson made 10 appearances for the Phillies in 2025 but will be receiving his first taste of the majors this season after posting an 11:3 K:BB while allowing two earned runs over six innings in six appearances for Lehigh Valley.