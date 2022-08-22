Castillo (elbow) has turned in a 9.90 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB in 20 innings over seven appearances (six starts) since being activated from Single-A Clearwater's 60-day injured list July 2.

Castillo opened the season on the IL while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last summer before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 9. Though he made his way to Clearwater approximately three weeks after starting his rehab assignment, Castillo has struggled with both his command and control upon reporting to the Florida State League. He's given up 1.8 home runs per nine innings and sports a 12.2 percent walk rate at Clearwater.