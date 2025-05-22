Walker (2-3) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Walker made his first start since May 1, taking Aaron Nola's spot in the rotation after the latter landed on the IL with a sprained right ankle. Walker wasn't spectacular in Colorado -- he got just five whiffs and allowed a single run in each of the first, second and fourth innings -- but the right-hander lasted just long enough to qualify for the victory. Walker's strongest trait Wednesday was his willingness to go after batters; he threw a first-pitch strike to 19 of the 23 hitters he faced and registered 49 total strikes among his 68 pitches. It's unclear how many more turns in the rotation Walker will get (if any), as the Phillies have an off day coming up Monday, and Nola is eligible to return from from the injured list May 30.