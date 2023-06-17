Walker (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits over eight innings Friday, striking out eight and picking up a win over Oakland.

Walker took advantage of the nice matchup and dominated with his best outing of the year. It was his longest start of the season and his eight punchouts tied his season best. After posting a 5.65 ERA through 12 starts, Walker has yielded just one run across 20 innings over his last three starts. The 30-year-old righty is now sporting a more tolerable 4.31 ERA and 66:31 K:BB through 77.1 innings. Walker is currently lined up to face Atlanta at home next week.