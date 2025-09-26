Manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Turner (hamstring) had an encouraging day of work, and while he won't play Saturday, he could return to the lineup Sunday against Minnesota, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Turner is working his way back from a strained right hamstring and could be activated for the Phillies' regular-season finale. Thomson has reiterated that Turner is expected to be available for Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct. 4, but a tune-up game Sunday could help knock off some rust, considering he's been on the shelf since Sept. 8.