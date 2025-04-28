Turner went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's extra-inning victory against the Cubs.

Turner put the Phillies on the board with an RBI single in the third inning. He later added an insurance run with another RBI single in the 10th. After posting back-to-back multi-hit games against the Marlins, Turner was stuck in a short 3-for-21 (.143) rut over his previous five games. Sunday's outing bumped his slash line up to .262/.345/.330 with 10 RBI through 116 plate appearances.