Wheeler did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-4 win over Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

Wheeler had another solid performance wasted by his bullpen Friday, but nonetheless, the right-hander still remains one of the most consistent starting pitchers in the league. Wheeler has lasted at least 5.2 innings in all of his starts and has yet to give up more than three runs as his 2.58 ERA is tied for 14th amongst all starting pitchers. Despite his production, Wheeler has tallied a win just three times in his six starts as he will look forward to his next scheduled outing for Wednesday against the Nationals.