Wheeler allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Wheeler has posted quality starts in eight of his last nine outings, the lone exception being an eight-run disaster at Baltimore on June 16. The right-hander left Wednesday's game with a lead, but Matt Strahm couldn't maintain it, though the Phillies went on to win 5-3 anyway. Wheeler is now at a 2.74 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 119:33 K:BB through 111.2 innings over 18 starts this season. He's projected for a tough home start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.