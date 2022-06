Shortridge (elbow) was activated from the injured list for Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Shortridge has been out since the end of the 2019 season due to the cancelled minors season in 2020 and then Tommy John surgery. His only game action since then consisted of three rehab starts for Single-A Bradenton, where he allowed just one run in nine innings of work. The 25-year-old righty will now look to tackle the Double-A level for the first time.