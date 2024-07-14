McCutchen (hamstring) will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter and leadoff batter in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

McCutchen will return to the lineup after he was removed in the ninth inning of Saturday's 6-2 win with what the Pirates labeled as left hamstring discomfort. Even though the Pirates could have kept McCutchen out of the lineup in their final game before the All-Star break to give the veteran some extended time to rest up, he'll be ready to go Sunday, which suggests his removal from Saturday's contest was likely precautionary.