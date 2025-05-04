McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
McCutchen will receive a breather after he had served as Pittsburgh's designated hitter for each of the last 12 games while slashing .298/.377/.511. The Pirates will give Joey Bart a day off from catching and deploy him as the DH in place of McCutchen.
