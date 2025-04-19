McCutchen is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday.
McCutchen will begin Saturday's game in the dugout after going 1-for-10 with one stolen base and three runs scored over his last three starts. Oneil Cruz will serve as the designated hitter while Jack Suwinski gets the start in center field.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Absent from lineup•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Stepping out of lineup•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Drives in two runs•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Tallies three hits•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: On bench for third straight game•