McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

McCutchen will hit the bench for the third time in seven games and will likely be limited to a part-time role in the corner outfield while Bryan Reynolds continues to clog up the designated-hitter spot since a sore right tricep is preventing him from playing defense at the moment. Alexander Canario will get a look in right field Sunday while McCutchen takes a seat.