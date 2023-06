McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Cubs.

McCutchen led the game off with a home run, his first in his last 13 starts. In that span, he's earned 14 free passes while striking out only 10 times, but that's resulted in just three RBI and six runs scored. McCutchen continues to serve as the Pirates' primary leadoff hitter, though he's split the role with Tucupita Marcano against righties.