Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting breather
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCutchen is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
It's a routine day off for the veteran. Joey Bart is getting a start at designated hitter and will bat sixth for the Pirates.
