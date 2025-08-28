Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting breather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt in St. Louis.
McCutchen will get a routine day off after starting in the previous two games and five of the last six contests. Bryan Reynolds will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter Thursday, while Jack Suwinski will man right field.
