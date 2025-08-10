Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting rest Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
With the Pirates playing out the string on a non-contending season, McCutchen has been subject to more veteran days off recently. He'll exit the lineup Sunday for the fourth time in the Pirates' last eight games, paving the way for Jack Suwinski to crack the starting nine in right field.
