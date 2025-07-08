Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Idle Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
McCutchen will get a day to clear his head Tuesday after going 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts over his last four contests. His absence will allow Bryan Reynolds to serve as the DH, opening a spot in right field for Jack Suwinski.
