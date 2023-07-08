Pittsburgh placed McCutchen on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 6, with right elbow discomfort.

McCutchen missed a few games in late June due to right elbow soreness and it seems to have carried over into July, as he'd gone 0-for-17 with two walks and six strikeouts over his last four games. The veteran is eligible to return July 16 -- the Sunday after the All-Star break -- and could be an important trade chip for the Pirates if he's able to carry a clean bill of health into the August 1 trade deadline.