Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Perfect at plate Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk during Friday's 4-2 win over Boston.
McCutchen gave the Pirates the lead in the sixth inning after his double to center field brought Tommy Pham home. Friday marked the fifth time this season that McCutchen recorded at least three hits and the third time he's reached base safely four times. He's gone 8-for-21 (.381) with four doubles, one home run and nine RBI over his last seven games.
