Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
McCutchen will get a breather for the series finale in Denver after he had started in each of the Pirates' last five games while going 5-for-24 with two home runs, two walks, seven RBI and four runs. Bryan Reynolds will get a day off from playing the outfield and will serve as the Bucs' No. 2 batter and designated hitter in McCutchen's stead.
