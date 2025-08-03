McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

McCutchen will get a breather for the series finale in Denver after he had started in each of the Pirates' last five games while going 5-for-24 with two home runs, two walks, seven RBI and four runs. Bryan Reynolds will get a day off from playing the outfield and will serve as the Bucs' No. 2 batter and designated hitter in McCutchen's stead.