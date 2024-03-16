McCutchen (illness) is starting as Pittsburgh's designated hitter Saturday against the Tigers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McCutchen was a late scratch from Thursday's lineup because of his illness, but he appears to have recovered in time for Saturday's game. McCutchen has played in just two games this spring, recording two hits in five at-bats, including a home run.
