site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-austin-hedges-placed-on-concussion-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Placed on concussion IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday.
There is no timetable yet for his return, as brain injuries can be unpredictable. Tyler Heineman is up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday to share time behind the plate with Jason Delay.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read