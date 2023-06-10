Hedges went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Friday against the Mets.

Hedges hit a ground-rule double to the opposite field in the second to drive in two, marking only his fifth extra-base hit of the season. He's been relatively productive by collecting five hits in 18 at-bats across his last five games, though he still has a dreadful .179 average for the season across 122 plate appearances. With both Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez currently playing at Triple-A Indianapolis, Hedges could also be at risk of losing playing time in the relatively near future.