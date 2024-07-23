Falter (triceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Falter has been out since early July with left triceps tendinitis but is feeling well enough to test things out in a game setting. The left-hander could be ready to rejoin the Pirates by early next week if things go well Wednesday, but an additional rehab outing after that might be likelier.
