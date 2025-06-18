The Pirates will recall Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Wednesday's contest in Detroit, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

He will be the roster replacement for Bryan Reynolds, who is headed to the paternity list. Cook hasn't found his power stroke this season at Indianapolis with zero home runs, but he's slashing .458/.536/.542 in June. The 26-year-old could be on the roster for only a few days while Reynolds is away.