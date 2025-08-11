Triple-A Indianapolis placed Cook on its 7-day injured list Sunday due to a hand injury, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cook hadn't played since being hit on the hand by a pitch in an Aug. 3 game, and though he said Saturday that he had shown improvement in his recovery, Indianapolis still chose to deactivate him. The 26-year-old has slashed .245/.321/.379 with eight home runs and 13 stolen bases in 380 plate appearances for Indianapolis this season.