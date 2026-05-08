Lowe went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored against the Diamondbacks in a 4-2 victory Thursday.

Lowe didn't take long to make an impact, drilling a 436-foot homer to right field in the first inning. He went on to add a pair of singles, notching his second straight multi-hit game and extending his on-base streak to 11 contests. Lowe has homered in each of his past two games and now has 10 long balls on the campaign. His first season with the Pirates is off to a great start -- through 32 contests he has a .941 OPS, which is on pace to be a career-best mark.