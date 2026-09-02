Lowe went 4-for-6 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's wild 13-12 win over the Giants.

In a contest that saw Pittsburgh score nine runs in the third inning without getting an extra-base hit before walking it off in the ninth on a throwing error, Lowe supplied one of the few actual offensive highlights when he took Cesar Perdomo deep in the seventh inning. The four hits tied Lowe's career high, while the long ball was his 29th of the season, leaving him on the brink of his third career 30-homer campaign. Over his last 10 games, the veteran second baseman has produced a .306/.419/.611 slash line with two doubles, three home runs, four RBI and 10 runs.