Pirates' Brandon Lowe: Managing knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to left knee discomfort, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Lowe presumably sustained the injury over the weekend against the Rays and is not starting for a second consecutive game. Manager Don Kelly downplayed the issue and indicated the second baseman could be available off the bench Tuesday.
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