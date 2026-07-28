Pirates' Brandon Lowe: Plays hero in extra-inning win

Lowe went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI during the Pirates' 3-2 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Monday's game was a low-scoring affair, but Lowe put the Pirates on the board with an RBI single in the sixth inning before sending fans home happy with a walk-off RBI single in the 10th. He's tallied three hits in back-to-back games and six times this season, and it was also his 16th multi-RBI game of the year. Lowe is slashing .251/.319/.478 with one steal, 21 home runs and 67 RBI over 436 plate appearances this season.