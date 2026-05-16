Lowe went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

The second baseman launched a two-run homer off Aaron Nola in the third inning before adding a solo shot off Tim Mayza in the fifth, but Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies' offense took control from there. It was Lowe's third multi-homer game of the season, and through his first 39 contests with Pittsburgh he's slashing .252/.352/.563 with 12 long balls, 26 runs and 31 RBI.