Ashcraft didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Ashcraft turned in his third consecutive start of at least five innings while yielding one run or zero. With Andrew Heaney having been designated for assignment by the Pirates, Ashcraft has a fairly clear path to a starting role in the rotation to wrap up the season. The rookie right-hander has a promising 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB across his first 52.1 innings, though a scheduled matchup against the Dodgers next week might curb his streaming appeal a bit for his next turn.