Ashcroft didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rangers after tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Had Ashcraft received a little more support from an offense that woke up to score four runs in the top of the ninth inning, he could've easily earned the win after a solid outing. Ashcraft continued his strong start to the campaign with a fifth straight outing allowing two or fewer earned runs, and he's pitched at least six innings three times in that stretch. The right-hander will take his 2.43 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 29.2 innings into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Cardinals.