Pirates' Brian Sanchez: Part of return for Bednar
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez was traded from the Yankees to the Pirates on Thursday along with Rafael Flores and Edgleen Perez in exchange for David Bednar, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.
A 21-year-old outfielder with notable tools, Sanchez hasn't faced age-appropriate competition yet, but he slashed .281/.373/.438 with four home runs, 24 steals, a 12.6 percent walk rate and a 23.4 percent strikeout rate in 63 games at Single-A. Sanchez might have the highest fantasy ceiling of the three prospects heading to Pittsburgh, even if his floor is quite low. At 6-foot-3, he could have untapped power potential to go with his plus speed.