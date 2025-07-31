Sanchez was traded from the Yankees to the Pirates on Thursday along with Rafael Flores and Edgleen Perez in exchange for David Bednar, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

A 21-year-old outfielder with notable tools, Sanchez hasn't faced age-appropriate competition yet, but he slashed .281/.373/.438 with four home runs, 24 steals, a 12.6 percent walk rate and a 23.4 percent strikeout rate in 63 games at Single-A. Sanchez might have the highest fantasy ceiling of the three prospects heading to Pittsburgh, even if his floor is quite low. At 6-foot-3, he could have untapped power potential to go with his plus speed.