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Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Absent from Pittsburgh lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reynolds is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Toronto.
This is just the third day off this season for Reynolds. He came off the bench in each of his first two days off and could do so again Friday. Jake Mangum will start in left field for the Pirates in the series opener.