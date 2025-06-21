Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Back from paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates reinstated Reynolds from the paternity list Saturday.
After spending three days away from the team to welcome a new addition to his family, Reynolds will return to the starting nine Saturday. Billy Cook was sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Heads to paternity list•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Headed to paternity list•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Stays hot in blowout win•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Smacks eighth homer•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Three hits, two RBI in win•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Big performance in comeback win•