Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Blasts three-run homer

Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Rockies.

Reynolds has hit safely in his last 12 games, going 19-for-47 (.404) with five homers and 12 RBI in that span. The outfielder's blast in the seventh inning gave the Pirates some necessary insurance, as the Rockies rallied over the last two frames but couldn't catch up. Reynolds is now hitting .287 with an .884 OPS, 11 homers, 51 RBI, 52 runs scored, five stolen bases, 18 doubles and two triples across 78 contests this season in a strong bounce-back campaign.