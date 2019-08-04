Reynolds went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs Saturday in the Pirates' 7-5 loss to the Mets.

After another multi-hit performance, Reynolds' season-long average now sits at .333, which would place him second in the National League behind the Mets' Jeff McNeil (.334) if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. With only nine home runs and one steal, Reynolds isn't providing an abundance of value elsewhere, but the huge boost he offers in batting average is substantial enough to make him rosterable in just about any traditional 5x5 format. He'll stick in the lineup in left field and as the Pirates' No. 2 hitter in Sunday's series finale.