Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said that Reynolds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers after experiencing "a little tightness in the trunk" upon reporting to PNC Park, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Pittsburgh is seemingly viewing Reynolds as day-to-day, but if the issue ends up keeping him out of action for more games beyond Sunday, a stint on the injured list could become a greater possibility. With Reynolds on the bench for the series finale versus Milwaukee, Tommy Pham will enter the Pirates' starting outfield.