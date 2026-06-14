Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Five-game hitting streak

Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday against the Marlins.

Reynolds delivered an RBI double in the third inning to give the Pirates the lead and extend his hitting streak to five games. He has two doubles and a home run in that span, continuing a resurgent season. Reynolds remains only a mediocre source of power -- he has a .158 ISO across 306 plate appearances -- but he is on pace to top both 80 RBI and 80 runs scored thanks to a .265 batting average and .386 on-base percentage across 306 plate appearances.