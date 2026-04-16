Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Grabbing first day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Nationals.
It's the first day off this season for Reynolds, who boasts a .288/.400/.470 batting line with three home runs in his first 18 games this season. Billy Cook will handle left field and bat ninth for the Pirates in Thursday's series finale.
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