Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Knocks in two
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, one run scored and one walk Thursday against the Cardinals.
Reynolds doubled in consecutive plate appearances in the fourth and fifth innings to account for his production. He now has multiple hits in two of his last three starts, but he is still hitting only .200 with four RBI and six runs scored with no home runs across his last 10 starts. Overall, Reynolds is hitting only .246 with a .132 ISO across 142 plate appearances to begin the campaign.
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