The Pirates placed Reynolds on the 10-day injured list Thursday with lower back inflammation, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Manager Derek Shelton said Tuesday that Reynolds wouldn't need to be placed on the injured list, but that has apparently changed over the last 48 hours. Reynolds is slashing .279/.350/.473 through 294 plate appearances this season and will now sit out until at least the beginning of July.