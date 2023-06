Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Tuesday that Reynolds (back) is not going on the injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds is not in the Pirates' starting lineup Tuesday night against the Cubs because of a lower back tightness, but it's apparently relatively minor. "That was news to me," Shelton said of the chatter that Reynolds would require an IL stint for an oblique injury. Consider the 28-year-old outfielder day-to-day.