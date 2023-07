Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Reynolds went 0-for-8 in his first two games back from the injured list, but he's gone 3-for-9 over his last two contests. The outfielder missed just under two weeks with a back injury. He's up to a .273/.345/.465 slash line with nine homers, 42 RBI, 39 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 72 games this season.