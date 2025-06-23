Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Snaps skid
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk Sunday against the Rangers.
Reynolds made his return from paternity leave Saturday and was just 1-for-27 across his last eight games entering Sunday's contest. While it was a relatively unremarkable performance, Reynolds did manage his first three-hit game since May 31. Across 59 at-bats in June, Reynolds has only 11 hits with three runs scored, five RBI and one home run.
