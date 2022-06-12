Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 10-4 loss to Atlanta.

Reynolds opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning and added an RBI double in the fifth. He's been red-hot against Atlanta pitching, going 8-for-12 through the first three games of this weekend series. Saturday was the first time since June 1 he's hit an extra-base hit. The outfielder is up to a .243/.322/.422 slash line with nine homers, 16 RBI, 23 runs scored and three stolen bases through 230 plate appearances. His recent surge has seen him turn around his season in the last week-plus.