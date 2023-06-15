Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Wednesday's 10-6 loss against the Cubs.

Reynolds has now hit safely in seven straight games, though Wednesday's three-hit performance was his first multi-hit effort since June 4. The 28-year-old outfielder has continued to struggle in the power department -- he has just two home runs since April 7 after blasting five in his first seven games. Still, Reynolds is having a solid season in Pittsburgh, slashing .286/.354/.477 with 38 RBI, 37 runs scored and eight steals through 274 plate appearances.