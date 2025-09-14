Mlodzinski (4-8) allowed one hit and struck out three across two scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Nationals.

Mlodzinski followed Bubba Chandler into the game, entering in the seventh inning with the score tied 1-1. Mlodzinski generated six swinging strikes on only 30 total pitches to turn in his second consecutive scoreless relief appearance. Since the start of August, he has a 2.55 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 29:10 K:BB across 24.2 innings while pitching primarily in a bulk relief role.